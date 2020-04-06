PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $107.00 Price Target at UBS Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 172.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PVH from to in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PVH from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH stock traded up $8.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,833,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,093. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.21. PVH has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PVH will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,505,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $894,340,000 after acquiring an additional 162,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PVH by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,261,000 after purchasing an additional 158,051 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,185,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,448,000 after purchasing an additional 77,866 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.