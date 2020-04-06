PVH (NYSE:PVH) Receives “Hold” Rating from Barclays

PVH (NYSE:PVH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.71% from the stock’s previous close.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.81.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of NYSE PVH traded up $7.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.57. 1,374,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,980,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average is $86.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.99. PVH has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $134.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in PVH by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 227,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,952,000 after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,753,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,448,000 after acquiring an additional 77,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.