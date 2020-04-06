PWR Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $46,020.92 and $3.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PWR Coin has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.46 or 0.00991284 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00053596 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00031996 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00173310 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007224 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000416 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00063238 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2016. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

PWR Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

