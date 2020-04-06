Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Trading 959.8% Higher This Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be purchased for approximately $5.37 or 0.00073974 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $370,927.60 and $23.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 959.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013760 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.08 or 0.02645385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00205343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00047811 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00034442 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,058 tokens. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

