Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Issued By Piper Sandler

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $134.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.24.

BYND opened at $59.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a PE ratio of -52.55. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 212.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $1,888,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,850 shares of company stock worth $6,470,332 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

