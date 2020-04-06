Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for CME Group Inc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of CME Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on CME Group from $238.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $173.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.05. The company has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.35. CME Group has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $225.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,732,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,404,000 after buying an additional 996,023 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,556,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,946,000 after buying an additional 711,558 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,134,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,420,000 after buying an additional 512,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,728,926,000 after buying an additional 250,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

