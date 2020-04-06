Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Electric in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.24%. The firm had revenue of $736.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

LECO opened at $66.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 9,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $13,987,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

