Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Issued By Piper Sandler

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a research note issued on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.21. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $23.46 on Monday. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,449,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,638,000 after acquiring an additional 106,191 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,012,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,762,000 after acquiring an additional 216,444 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,934,000 after buying an additional 247,786 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,506,000 after buying an additional 142,536 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.