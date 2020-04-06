Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Issued By Raymond James

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) – Raymond James increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion.

