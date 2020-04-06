Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Lowered by Piper Sandler

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AFLAC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AFLAC’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AFL. ValuEngine upgraded AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

NYSE:AFL opened at $32.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $57.18.

In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $856,419.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 52,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,950,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,128,000 after buying an additional 189,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth about $350,139,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,075,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,324,000 after buying an additional 435,434 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in AFLAC by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,793,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,597,000 after buying an additional 810,069 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

