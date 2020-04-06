Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Asante Solutions Inc Cut by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Asante Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Asante Solutions’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

PUMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered Asante Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens downgraded Asante Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Asante Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Asante Solutions from $6.00 to $4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Asante Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.24.

Shares of Asante Solutions stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. Asante Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $434.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Asante Solutions by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

