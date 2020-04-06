Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Cut by Barrington Research (NYSE:CCO)

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $745.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.88 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays lowered shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. CIBC upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Shares of CCO opened at $0.47 on Monday. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 713,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

