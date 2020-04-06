Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber Co Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cooper Tire & Rubber’s FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $750.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CTB. TheStreet lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

NYSE:CTB opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $853.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.04. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,704,000 after acquiring an additional 32,866 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,702,000 after acquiring an additional 133,487 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 979,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 16,689 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 809,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,280,000 after acquiring an additional 25,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after acquiring an additional 17,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

