Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HMN. ValuEngine cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $31.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.60. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $30.61 and a 1 year high of $48.15.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.08%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $159,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,902,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,715,000 after acquiring an additional 22,280 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth about $31,613,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,456,000 after acquiring an additional 27,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

