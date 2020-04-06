Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Illinois Tool Works Inc. Decreased by Northcoast Research (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.88. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.62 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.17 EPS.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITW. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.53.

Shares of ITW opened at $140.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.75. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $190.85. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,996,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,529,093,000 after purchasing an additional 94,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,723,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,353,000 after purchasing an additional 124,735 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,506,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,944,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,875,000 after acquiring an additional 200,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,402,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,490,000 after acquiring an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.