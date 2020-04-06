Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $42.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.00. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $22,198,000. Anavon Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,697,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 541,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,466,000 after purchasing an additional 249,418 shares during the period. Mercator Fund Cayman Master LP purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $11,481,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 411,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,179,000 after purchasing an additional 210,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

