Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Lowered by Oppenheimer

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of InVitae in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.79). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for InVitae’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.00) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.36) EPS.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.73% and a negative net margin of 111.60%. The firm had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NVTA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. InVitae presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Shares of InVitae stock opened at $12.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.16. InVitae has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InVitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in InVitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in InVitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in InVitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in InVitae by 1,110.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 10,684 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $125,964.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,226.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 9,226 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $108,774.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 175,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,358.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,410 shares of company stock worth $3,039,541 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

