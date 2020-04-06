Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Nevro Corp Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nevro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.92). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Get Nevro alerts:

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. The business had revenue of $114.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $146.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nevro from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Nevro from $158.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Nevro from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.92.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $93.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.01. Nevro has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $2,128,108.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Nevro by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Nevro by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.