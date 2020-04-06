Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Reduced by Analyst

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Papa John’s Int’l in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Papa John’s Int’l’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PZZA. BidaskClub lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

PZZA stock opened at $52.58 on Monday. Papa John’s Int’l has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $70.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $417.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.74 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,398,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch acquired 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $398,150.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

