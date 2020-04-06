Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Pason Systems Inc. Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:PSI)

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pason Systems in a report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$68.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.45 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of TSE:PSI opened at C$6.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.83. Pason Systems has a one year low of C$5.90 and a one year high of C$21.00. The company has a market cap of $683.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is 117.46%.

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

