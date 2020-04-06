Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Principal Financial Group Inc Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Principal Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Principal Financial Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE:PFG opened at $26.41 on Monday. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $60.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

