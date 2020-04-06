Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Prudential Financial in a report released on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.91. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $46.09 on Monday. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.20.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,872,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 48,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $3,236,640.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,168,604.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

