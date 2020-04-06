Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Decreased by Analyst

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) – Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rayonier in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Rayonier’s FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

RYN opened at $22.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,060.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 13,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,409.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $63,490. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $60,983,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Rayonier by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,520,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,347,000 after buying an additional 403,663 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $5,581,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Rayonier by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 140,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Rayonier during the third quarter valued at $2,964,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

