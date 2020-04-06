Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Reduced by Analyst

Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skechers USA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers USA’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SKX. ValuEngine raised shares of Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Skechers USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $21.64 on Monday. Skechers USA has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Skechers USA’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers USA by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers USA by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

