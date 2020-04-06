Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Boosted by Raymond James

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.79%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TECK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.08.

NYSE TECK opened at $7.11 on Monday. Teck Resources has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $25.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $13,603,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 60,907.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.0377 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

