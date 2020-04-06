Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Teleflex Incorporated Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teleflex in a research note issued on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.47. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Teleflex’s FY2022 earnings at $15.87 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TFX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teleflex from $405.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Teleflex from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Teleflex from to in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.82.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $294.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.82. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.01 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, VP James J. Leyden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.28, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.71, for a total value of $75,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,350 shares of company stock valued at $456,492 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 362.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Teleflex by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 193 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in Teleflex by 5,725.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

