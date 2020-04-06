Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Okta Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Okta in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.55). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Okta’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OKTA. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.89.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $118.94 on Monday. Okta has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $142.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.22 and a 200 day moving average of $119.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,087,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $3,953,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,562 shares in the company, valued at $5,608,820.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,849 shares of company stock worth $19,166,015 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,294,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Okta by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,828,000 after acquiring an additional 765,117 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Okta by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 511,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,057,000 after acquiring an additional 204,012 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,972,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Okta by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,194,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,043,000 after acquiring an additional 136,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

