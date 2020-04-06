Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for American Eagle Outfitters Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AEO. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.94.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,148,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $60,986,000 after buying an additional 452,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $34,245,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 576.0% during the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,648,000 after purchasing an additional 77,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

