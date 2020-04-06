Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Kroger Co Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:KR)

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kroger in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.76.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $32.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.36. Kroger has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.