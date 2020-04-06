Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Issued By Wedbush

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of M.D.C. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $58,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,628.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 16,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $732,854.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,036,367 shares in the company, valued at $177,640,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,276 shares of company stock worth $7,947,326 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in M.D.C. by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

