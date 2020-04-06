Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Cut by Analyst

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foot Locker in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FL. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

NYSE FL opened at $18.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. Foot Locker has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $65.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 30.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 432.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

