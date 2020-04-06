Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Genesco Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Genesco in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.39) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.35. Genesco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

NYSE GCO opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $158.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.39. Genesco has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $53.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genesco by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,152,000 after acquiring an additional 414,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,792,000 after purchasing an additional 189,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 501.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 218,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 181,780 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,740,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 397.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 134,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 107,707 shares in the last quarter.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

