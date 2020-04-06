Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for J.Jill Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:JILL)

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of J.Jill in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the specialty retailer will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $168.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.22 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JILL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.69.

JILL opened at $0.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.88. J.Jill has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $5.63.

In related news, Director Michael Rahamim bought 150,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 418,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,808.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JILL. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28,957 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 1,158.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 194,431 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 208,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 16.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 42,878 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

