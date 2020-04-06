Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Okta Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Okta in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.56). William Blair also issued estimates for Okta’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. Okta’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Okta from to in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $118.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 0.88. Okta has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $142.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Okta by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. First American Bank acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Okta by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $3,953,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,608,820.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $4,222,639.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,137.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,849 shares of company stock valued at $19,166,015. Company insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

