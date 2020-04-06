Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for TJX Companies Inc Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TJX)

TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TJX Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel and home fashions retailer will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TJX. Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

TJX opened at $40.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. TJX Companies has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

