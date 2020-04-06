Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Verint Systems Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Verint Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Wedbush also issued estimates for Verint Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.51 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from to and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $37.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day moving average is $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10. Verint Systems has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,808,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,340,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 362,290 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,547,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,679,000 after purchasing an additional 351,248 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,225,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,825,000 after purchasing an additional 344,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 704,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,691,000 after purchasing an additional 265,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

