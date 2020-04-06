Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report released on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLAY. BidaskClub cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $307.24 million, a P/E ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

