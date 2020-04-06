Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Brighthouse Financial Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:BHF)

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report released on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.32. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of BHF opened at $19.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Brighthouse Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

In related news, Director William Francis Wallace purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $114,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,314.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

