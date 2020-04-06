Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Issued By Northcoast Research

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of NCR in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for NCR’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised NCR from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens cut their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $18.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. NCR has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NCR by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in NCR by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NCR by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 27,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez acquired 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,610.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 135,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $86,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.