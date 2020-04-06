Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.41). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.54) EPS.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.49 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

PTEN has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens cut Patterson-UTI Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $1.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $361.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.38. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,936,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,464,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $120,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,111 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,718,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,134,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,387 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,494,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,693,000 after acquiring an additional 908,100 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,144,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,236.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janeen S. Judah purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,689 shares in the company, valued at $145,620.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.16%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

