Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Community Healthcare Trust Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $16.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 2.78%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

CHCT opened at $30.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.75 million, a P/E ratio of 84.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.37. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $52.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,240,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,155,000 after acquiring an additional 342,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,114,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 17,799 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 240,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 22,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

