Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Shockwave Medical Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Shockwave Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.47). Oppenheimer has a “Underperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Shockwave Medical’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 119.06%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shockwave Medical from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Shockwave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shockwave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.38.

Shockwave Medical stock opened at $29.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $922.79 million and a P/E ratio of -10.92. Shockwave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 9.03.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 97,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $4,334,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $179,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $404,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 592,000 shares of company stock worth $25,973,256.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 525.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.