Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) Lifted by Analyst

AirBoss of America Corp (TSE:BOS) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of AirBoss of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America’s FY2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$11.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday.

TSE:BOS opened at C$9.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.04 million and a PE ratio of 22.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.08. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$4.59 and a 12 month high of C$10.97.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$113.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$103.91 million.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

