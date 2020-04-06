Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boralex in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Boralex alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BLX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boralex from C$23.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boralex from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC lowered Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Boralex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.25.

TSE:BLX opened at C$24.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.02. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$17.91 and a 52-week high of C$32.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.83.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$176.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is -153.49%.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.