Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Lowered by Analyst

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Godaddy in a report released on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Godaddy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Godaddy alerts:

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.55.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $52.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.34. Godaddy has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $82.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Godaddy by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Godaddy by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Godaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Godaddy by 1,035.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,069,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,701 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $61,871.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,882. 12.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.