Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Masonite International Corp Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Masonite International in a report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.66. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $531.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.51 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 15.08%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOOR. ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $100.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens raised shares of Masonite International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Masonite International stock opened at $36.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $931.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.23. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $89.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Masonite International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Masonite International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Masonite International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.