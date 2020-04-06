Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.04). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.61) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MUR. UBS Group lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho downgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.23.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $5.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $956.76 million, a P/E ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.94%.

In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $160,044.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neal E. Schmale purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $488,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,809 shares in the company, valued at $988,276.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 127,765 shares of company stock worth $807,201. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,871,000 after purchasing an additional 80,571 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $4,100,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

