Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Decreased by Analyst

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Summit Hotel Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 1st. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

INN stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $12.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $390.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.87.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $133.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.67 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,954,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,069,000 after purchasing an additional 231,830 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,270,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,696,000 after purchasing an additional 153,523 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,357,000 after purchasing an additional 388,947 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,413,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,118,000 after acquiring an additional 500,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 363.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,939,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,566 shares during the period.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

