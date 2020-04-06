Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) Increased by Analyst

TechnipFMC PLC (NYSE:FTI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FTI. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of TechnipFMC to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.44.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 16.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 49,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in TechnipFMC by 1,249.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 219,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 203,052 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TechnipFMC by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,764,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,207,000 after acquiring an additional 409,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Olivier Piou acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $196,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.