Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from to in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.03.

Shares of FND stock opened at $27.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.27. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $62.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,368,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,517,000 after buying an additional 966,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,635,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.